Council receives update on Lake to Lake Cycle route

Recent consultation with affected landowners, residents and businesses along the proposed Lake-to-Lake Cycle Route was the focus of an update to Penticton City Council during their February 2 regular meeting.

Starting in early December, City staff began engaging with stakeholders and representatives from individual street blocks along the route, specifically sections three (Fairview Road) and four (Martin Street). Feedback was consistent with concerns expressed during the 2019-2020 community engagement process with the timing of construction and loss of parking being notable challenges for businesses near the route and impacts to vehicle access, garbage collection and loss of street parking being challenges for nearby residents.

While further design considerations are still needed and additional discussions with stakeholders will continue in the coming weeks, updated design concepts for Fairview Road and Martin Street that reflect the feedback supplied to date are starting to take shape. Notable suggestions include:

Section 3 - Fairview Road

Previous Design: Cycle track proposed on east side of the street with north and south bound vehicle lanes separated by a shared vehicle turning lane. Parking on the west side of the street was eliminated.

Updated Design: Cycle track proposed on east side of street, with parking retained on west side of street. North and South bound vehicle lanes retained.

Section 4 - Martin Street

Previous Design: Cycle track proposed along the west side of Martin Street. Existing patios eliminated on west side of Martin Street. 'Floating' bus stops required along the west side of Martin Street.

Updated Design:

700 Block / Library area: Cycle track on east side of street and meanders through the South Green / Library park not impacting future design of this space.

600 Block: Cycle track on east side of street / parallel parking retained on west side of street.

500 Block: Cycle track on east side of street / parallel parking retained on west side of street.

400 Block: Cycle track on east side of street / parallel parking retained on west side of street.

300 Block: Cycle track on east side of street / parallel parking retained / outdoor patios retained.

200 Block: East vehicle lane removed and replaced with cycle track / Revitalization work not impacted / outdoor patios retained.

100 Block: Design options being considered, including a traffic-circle, to ensure safe exit at intersection.

"Council was pleased to hear that the stakeholder discussions are ongoing and that a number of solutions to the concerns that were previously raised are now coming forward as options for consideration," said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki.