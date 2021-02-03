Councillor and long-serving former Penticton mayor to step down

Penticton City Councillor and former three-term mayor, Jake Kimberley, has announced his intention to permanently withdraw his involvement from the remaining 2018-2022 Council term to focus on his health and recovery.

"I wish to announce my resignation from Penticton City Council, effective February 1, 2021," said Kimberley. "A stroke on July 1, 2020 left me hospitalized and in rehabilitation until October 9. Though both my physical and speech recovery has progressed steadily over the last seven months and we had been working toward a graduated return to Council duties, I am not yet at a level which will enable me to fully perform duties as a Councillor for the City of Penticton. There is a long list of people to thank for their support and mentorship through my 35-year career in municipal politics. Most importantly though, I would like to thank the residents of Penticton."

Councillor Kimberley first became involved in city politics in 1986 at the encouragement of business owners and was successful in a by-election serving a one-year term as councillor. He was elected again as a councillor in 1987 and in 1990 and 1993, won two consecutive terms as mayor and a third term in 2005. Following the outcome of the fall 2018 municipal election, he resumed the role of councillor.

Council will appoint a chief election officer in March and, in accordance with the local government act as well as any Provincial Health Orders, will aim to hold a by-election in June.