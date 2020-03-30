The City of Penticton has created an online COVID-19 Support Toolkit to give residents and businesses a local source of information about resources now available across all levels of government.

Whether you’re a worker who has been laid off, a business facing hardship or an individual wondering if you’re eligible for extra financial support, users will be able to see what funding is being offered.

“The daily volume of newly released COVID-19 information can be overwhelming,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki. “By grouping many of the most recent and significant announcements into a single location, we’ve created a helpful and simple to use resource that all residents can turn to when looking for information during this health crisis.”

To access the toolkit, visit the city’s new website at www.penticton.ca/covid19toolkit.

The City will be updating the toolkit as new information becomes available.

Want to speak to someone in person? Call the city’s EOC Call Centre at 250-490-2345.