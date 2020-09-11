Cyclist critical after collision with vehicle

A foreign seasonal worker is in critical condition in hospital after colliding with a vehicle on Highway 97 in Oliver.

On September 9, 2020 at 8:10 p.m., Oliver RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 97 near Road 1 between a SUV and cyclist.

Early indication is the cyclist was travelling south bound wearing dark clothing on a black coloured bicycle on the shoulder of Highway 97. As a Dodge Durango, also travelling south bound, approached the location of the cyclist, the cyclist suddenly turned in front of the SUV resulting in a collision.

The cyclist, a 33-year-old man, was not wearing a helmet and suffered critical life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were unharmed but clearly shaken.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision and who have not already spoken to police as well as anyone who may have a dash camera and were travelling in the area at the time. They are asked to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.