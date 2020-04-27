Downtown Community Markets cancelled for 2020 season

Faced with the ongoing threat of COVID-19 spreading at large public gatherings, the Downtown Penticton Association has cancelled the 2020 season of their famous weekly market. Spanning several downtown blocks with hundreds of vendors, the Downtown Community Market often draws crowds of 5000 people or more on Penticton’s sunny Saturdays.

"We simply had to make the difficult but prudent decision to cancel," said Lynn Allin, DPA executive director. "Our board of directors and I were hopeful conditions might change soon enough that we could safely open the market this year, but the risk to our community’s health is just too great at this time to proceed."

The DPA’s community market has been a seasonal staple of Penticton’s downtown district for over 15 years. Normally running for 22 consecutive Saturdays, it is the not-for-profit’s major annual fundraiser; the proceeds, in turn, fund other downtown events like block parties and the Tree Light Up festival. But, it also delivers important economic benefits to our downtown community, so its return in 2021 is a certainty.

"Many downtown shops and food and beverage establishments benefit throughout the summer and fall from the increased pedestrian traffic that the market generates," said Allin. "Also, 200-plus participating businesses and vendors rely on sales at our market for personal and business income. These factors were carefully considered and are why we waited until the last possible moment to cancel."

The DPA is in the process of reaching out to all the businesses and vendors registered for 2020 about the cancellation process and what to expect next.

"There are substantial costs to organize and run a market. If we can safely and viably run a successful fall or winter market once the health risks are reduced and there’s a sanctioned way ahead to hold large public gatherings, then for the economic benefit our downtown business community we will consider doing so."