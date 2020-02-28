Downtown vision-building session planned for Downtown Penticton's AGM

The question is simple enough: "What do businesses want Penticton’s downtown to look like in the future?" The Downtown Penticton Association is getting ready to tackle this topic at its upcoming AGM at Cannery Brewing on the evening of Mar. 18.

"Important city initiatives are underway that will impact downtown for years. As a group of major downtown stakeholders, the DPA wants to be well-informed about our memberships’ interests and be able to speak with authority about the business community’s future vision when city initiatives are being proposed," said Lynn Allin, DPA executive director.

According to Allin, one such initiative is the lake-to-lake cycling route, which will see a protected bike lane installed through the downtown core. "We’ve offered the City the opportunity to have information about this emerging project available at the AGM so our members can conveniently obtain more details. This project is a great thematic tie-in to the broader visioning session we’re planning."

All DPA members are invited to attend the AGM. Meeting sign in takes place between 5 -5:30 p.m., so members can network a bit and enjoy appetizers and a complimentary beverage before the meeting is called to order at 5:40 p.m. "The formal AGM agenda is expected to proceed quickly, then things will get interesting as we shift into the interactive vision building session," said Allin.

Members are asked to pre-register by Friday, Mar. 13 to ensure enough food is ordered for everyone. Members may pre-register with a phone call to the DPA office, send an email to info@downtownpenticton.org or complete the online form on the Downtown Penticton website. Anyone unsure if they’re a DPA member can call 250-493-8540 during regular business hours. Members are comprised of owners of downtown businesses or commercial properties within the DPA’s jurisdiction.

Allin says that the AGM is a terrific time to recalibrate the DPA’s voice on Downtown matters as the new board will be constituted to represent the membership for the year ahead.

"The DPA directors and staff are looking forward to hearing directly from our membership, and the casual Cannery Brewing setting and early evening meeting time will help create an engaging atmosphere, too."

The Downtown Penticton Association is Penticton’s officially designated business improvement area and a registered not-for-profit in the Province of B.C. The DPA hosts the Downtown Community Market as one of its key fundraising initiatives in support of the Society’s mandates of championing Penticton’s downtown businesses and advocating for a sustainable and vibrant downtown core.