On July 29th, 2020, officers in Penticton, BC, arrested two men near Okanagan Ave West and Quebec Street for trafficking in controlled substances.

One of the men fled on a bicycle, and then on foot, into a nearby wooded area.

He was later able to be arrested without issue.

Both men, Penticton residents in their 30’s, were found to be in possession of controlled substances.

Both were later released on Undertaking’s to appear in court.