EZ Rock AM800 to broadcast Vees games

EZ Rock AM 800 will carry each of the Vees 20 games through the 2021 Pod Season in Penticton, beginning on Friday, April 2nd against the Trail Smoke Eaters. Penticton will conclude their season with a matchup against the Cranbrook Bucks on Sunday, May 9th. All of the games for the season will be played at the South Okanagan Events Centre while a full schedule can be found here.

The broadcast will feature a 20-minute pre-game show, featuring interviews with both head coaches and setting the scene for the game while the contest will be followed by a 15-minute post-game show to wrap up coverage. Vees Director of Broadcasting and Communications, Trevor Miller, will be behind the mic and call each of the 20 games from the SOEC.

“EZ Rock is proud to once again partner with the Penticton Vees,” stated Grant Scott, Program Director for Bell Media, “We’re happy to be broadcasting all 20 games of the 2021 season live on AM 800 and over the iHeart Radio Network at EZRockPenticton.com.”

“I’d like to thank Grant and Bell Media for being able to put this together and get Vees hockey back on the airwaves,” mentioned Miller, “In a year where fans cannot be in the building with us, it’s exciting that they will have the chance to follow their team on the radio as well as through BCHLTV.ca.”

Each of the Vees 20 games will be broadcasted live on EZ Rock as well as streamed on the iHeart Radio Network. BCHLTV.ca will carry every game this season and provides fans a chance to tune in and watch the action from the SOEC.