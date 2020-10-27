Final Push for Village to Save Centre Beach

The Naramata Slow Community Group’s fundraising campaign to preserve Centre Beach for the community and generations to come hit an impressive milestone this weekend by raising 90% ($765,930) of the $850,000 needed.

There is incredible momentum and community support to close the gap on the funds needed to save their beloved beach from being sold as private property by the October 31st deadline.

If the group can reach this goal, the the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be able to match that and access the balance of required fund through a municipal borrowing program.

Naramata’s community spirit is a powerful illustration of the difference a village can make when they come together - from the ‘green ribbon’ campaign with the village doors turning green, to wineries donating tasting fees, to the kids of Naramata raising funds through pledge matching, running a local hill for donations, to bottle drives and more.

Centre Beach is a peaceful slice of lakefront paradise anchored in the heart of Naramata Village since the 1940’s. For more than 70 years, Centre Beach has provided a beautiful backdrop for Naramata residents and visitors alike.

With an inviting sandy beach, stunning lakeshore vistas and mature trees, Centre Beach has played host to countless iconic Naramata memories.