Firearm pulled on business employee after break in

On April 1, 2021 at 5:07 a.m., police were alerted to a break in and theft at a business in the 4300 block of Weyerhauser Road, Okanagan Falls.

Shortly later an employee with the business observed a black truck with their property parked at a cabin on the 201 Forest Service Road. The employee was approaching the truck when a man and woman came out from behind the cabin and the man pointed a firearm at the employee. The man then fled in the truck, leaving the woman behind.

Officers located the woman, a 29 year-old of Okanagan Falls and took her into custody. Officers later located the unoccupied truck at a residence well known to them at Cedar Court. The truck was previously stolen from Armstrong, BC.

The man has not yet been located. He is described as Caucasian in his 40’s, wearing a black hat and brown jacket.

Penticton RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance for any information into this incident. If you were in the area of 4300 Weyerhauser Road, the 201 FSR or Cedar Court on April 1, 2021 between 4:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. and witnessed a black truck or you have a dash camera, police would like to speak to you. You can contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.