Fitness challenge issued in support of PRH kidney treatment

It’s a challenge worth training for.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation has launched its first annual BLOOD (Bike Like One On Dialysis) Challenge to raise funds for the Renal Department at Penticton Regional Hospital. Kidney dialysis patients come in for treatment at PRH three times a week – and some pedal on specialized cycling machines throughout each two-hour session.

Since Penticton hosts two major triathlons, an internationally renowned cycling event, and is a community that encourages people to stay active and fit, the BLOOD Challenge has been issued. Carey Bornn, Executive Director of the SOS Medical Foundation said participants are challenged to commit anywhere from two to eight hours a week of biking, swimming or walking/running while raising funds to acquire medical equipment and more cycling machines for the PRH Renal Department.

“We hope people will challenge themselves this summer to be active like our dialysis patients are each week and in the process, help a wonderful cause,” said Bornn, an avid cyclist himself.

Patricia Douglas, a kidney patient at PRH, has been on dialysis for more than two years. She said pedalling during treatment is a great way to strengthen her legs while undergoing treatment.

“You actually forget you’re doing it. I just feel good afterwards,” she said. “The staff are such a good group here. I think they’re wonderful.”

Participants can sign up individually or as a team. To register or for more information, visit sosmedicalfoundation.com and click on “BLOOD Challenge” listed under “Events” on the home page.

The BLOOD Challenge runs through to August 30.