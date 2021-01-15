Front-line officers respond to man suffering from stab wound.

On January 7th, 2021, at 8:30 p.m., front-line officers responded to the 200 block of Main Street, subsequent to two men reportedly fighting. Upon arrival, officers located one male victim laying on the sidewalk, suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers quickly provided first aid to the victim.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was transported to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Officers obtained video surveillance of two suspects, and are hoping the public can help identify them.

The motive for the assault isn’t clear, but officers do not believe this incident was random,” say’s Cst. James Grandy. “We’re asking for anyone who recognizes either suspect caught on video surveillance to contact us.” He added.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify either suspect, or has any information about the incident, to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.