Grants to three local organizations advancing gender equality

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen (CFSOS) is proud to announce $80,000 was granted locally to support IndigenEYEZ, Foundry Penticton and the South Okanagan Women in Need Society (SOWINS), whose projects are working towards advancing gender equality in our communities.

"Our investment in their work is key in working towards equity and inclusion and in supporting women who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," said Sarah Trudeau, Manager of Grants and Community Initiatives.

The Fund for Gender Equality is a collaboration between Community Foundations of Canada and the Equality Fund which is supported by the Government of Canada. "We were honoured our Foundation was one of 21 Foundations across Canada, chosen to take part in this opportunity," added Trudeau.

"The organizations who received funding have demonstrated a commitment to empowering women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people through their mission, activities or partnerships," said Trudeau.

IndigenEYEZ was awarded $40,000 for their Stepping Up Together program: Empowering Women Leaders in the South Okanagan. It is an Indigenous-led leadership program inclusive of women, gender diverse and two-spirit people with the goal of developing skills and supportive alliances to increase capacity to act as leaders in the South Okanagan Similkameen.

SOWINS was awarded $15,000 for the Explore Pre-Employment Program. Explore is a workshop-based pre-employment program for women who have experienced gender-based violence to help them achieve economic empowerment and financial security.

Foundry Penticton was awarded $25,000 to build a team-based approach to gender-affirming care in the South Okanagan. Advancing the gender-affirming model will promote health and positive development for trans and gender-diverse youth aged 12 to 24. By integrating primary gender-affirming care, mental health, peer support and social services, the program will work towards eliminating health disparities, discrimination and stigma.

By participating in the Fund for Gender Equality, CFSOS along with a cohort of 21 community foundations, will be prioritizing gender equality practices and policies in our organization.