Head of SOS Medical Foundation moves on

In life you should always be prepared for change. Look no closer than the recent impact and change we’ve all seen in our lives because of a virus which has swept the planet.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation is now experiencing some change as Carey Bornn, our Executive Director, is moving on.

Bornn joined the SOS Medical Foundation four years ago when we were in the midst of the biggest fundraising campaign in our history to provide medical equipment for the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion. Last year we saw the completion of this campaign with more than $25 million raised and we’re very grateful for the success Carey helped us achieve.

During the past four years under his guidance the Foundation has:

Set up a $2.4-million endowment funded by an estate gift

Added a permanent MRI and Spect-CT scanner at PRH

Raised over $600,000 in 2019 for South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver

Started the current campaign for a second CT at PRH

Through the generosity of the Summerland Health-Care Auxiliary, recently installed a new X-ray unit at the Summerland Health Centre.

“I have really enjoyed my time working with such wonderful people,” Bornn said. “Having success in what I do is important, but for me it’s always about enjoying relationships. Those who know me well, know that family is everything to me. My three boys and nine grandkids give me so much joy in life.”

Bornn also pointed to what helps him achieve goals he set for work success.

“When I started fundraising in 1991 I began a habit of every year setting work goals. Setting clear goals and plans sets the path for success. I believe in an old quote by Theodore Roosevelt – ‘Believe you can and you’re halfway there.’”

Peter Steele, chairman of the SOS Medical Foundation’s board, lauded Bornn’s contributions to healthcare throughout the South Okanagan Similkameen.

“After completion of a large campaign, fundraising organizations often relax and take a breath. Not so under Carey’s leadership. His desire to get onto the next task was immediately taken up by his staff who are just as enthused about supporting quality healthcare services in our region as Carey,” Steele said.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, staff and the many volunteers, we cannot thank Carey enough for his contribution to the SOS Medical Foundation.”