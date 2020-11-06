Help Discovery House raise $100,000 by voting

Discovery House in Penticton has the opportunity to raise $100,000 ...but they need your help.

Penticton man Darrell Richards, is currently in a contest to win a custom designed motorcycle from Orange County Choppers and be on the TV show.

Darrell has generously committed to donating the bike to Discovery House to be raffled off, to raise money for the Discovery House recovery program!

This would be a super generous donation along with giving us the chance for some international recognition for our recovery program.

There will be 15 participants chosen for the final round of voting which begins this coming Friday.

You can vote every 24 hours and the person with the highest amount of votes will win, so let's help Darrell to help Discovery House!

Please like, share and vote once a day by going to this link.

https://dreamchopper.com/2020/darrell-richards

Winner will receive their dream chopper, personally designed by Paul Teutul, Sr. and be featured in an upcoming episode alongside Orange County Choppers!