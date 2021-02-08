Hockey Canada cancelling all 2021 spring championships

Hockey Canada announcing all 2021 spring championships, -- including the 2021 Centennial Cup that was slated to be hosted in Penticton, have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Hockey Canada Chief Executive Officer, Tom Renney, and President and Chief Operating Officer, Scott Smith, released this joint statement:



"Despite a strong desire to work with four great communities to host the top players at various levels across the country this season, the health and safety of all participants and the communities at large continues to be of the utmost importance to Hockey Canada. The ongoing pandemic, coupled with the fact that many regions in the country are not currently playing organized hockey, left us with no other option.

We believe the decision to cancel our spring 2021 national championships is the safest decision given the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic at a local level, as well as the uncertainty around each region being able to compete for a national championship.

Hockey Canada is grateful for the continued support of local host committees and event partners, including B.C. Hockey, Hockey Alberta, the Saskatchewan Hockey Association, the Ontario Hockey Federation and the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL), as well as the communities of Penticton, Prince Albert, Calgary and Dundas and all local and provincial funding partners. Our organization is appreciative of the commitment and support of all stakeholders and we look forward to showcasing our national championships and all participants to fans next year."

Hockey Canada will continue to work with event stakeholders to host the spring 2022 national championships with a confirmation of all 2022 host communities to be announced in the coming months.