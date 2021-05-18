Jean-Up on Wednesday

A Penticton Secondary Leadership team is leading the Jean-Up initiative for Wednesday.

They're raising awareness for childhood illness and money for the BC Children's hospital.

Everyone in the community encouraged to wear jeans and donate through a secure link here.

First 40 people eligible for a free wine tasting coupon and will be entered in weekly draws.

A bottle drive fundraiser also happening in the Pen High parking lot on May 29th.

Their goal is to raise $5,000 before the end of May

