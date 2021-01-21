Key member of SOS Medical Foundation fundraising team calls it a career

John Moorhouse retires this month after six years as the SOS Medical Foundation’s Development and Communications officer. He started with the Foundation in February 2015 after a lengthy career in print and radio journalism in the Penticton area.

Moorhouse helped the Medical Foundation successfully reach its $20-million goal to provide medical equipment for the $312-million expansion of Penticton Regional Hospital, as well as the recently completed $3-million campaign for a second CT scanner at PRH.

“For many in the community, John has almost become the face of our Foundation. He will definitely be missed,” said Peter Steele, chair of the SOS Medical Foundation board.

Moorhouse said his decision to retire certainly wasn’t an easy one.

“I can’t say enough about the tremendous staff we have here – both at the Foundation office and throughout the hospital. It’s truly been an honour to be a part of this team,” he said.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to get to know many of our donors on a personal basis as well. Their generosity reflects what warm, giving people they are.”

Lissette Little will become the Medical Foundation’s new Director of Development, while videographer Peter Verge takes over Moorhouse’s communications role.

The SOS Medical Foundation raises funds for medical equipment and other forms of assistance at Interior Health facilities throughout the South Okanagan Similkameen.