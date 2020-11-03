McLaren Arena welcomes back public skating programs

Following Provincial Health guidelines, McLaren Arena will once again be available for public skating programs with new modifications in place beginning November 3, 2020.

“We have been working with guidelines provided from the BC Government, Hockey Canada’s Return to Hockey and our COVID-19 Safety Plan to create specific protocols,” says Manager of Recreation, Arts & Culture, Kelsey Johnson. “The well-being of our patrons is of the utmost priority and we want to be able to offer safe indoor programs as we move into winter. McLaren is a well loved facility and we are excited to welcome users back.”

Residents and visitors can enjoy modified favourites such as 4v4 Adult Hockey, 4v4 Stick ‘N Puck and traditional public skating. All programs now require registration prior to attending. Only registered participants actively engaging in the programs will be permitted into the facility, spectators will not be allowed into the building at this time.

“We continue to follow updates from the Provincial Health Officer and will adapt modified programming as necessary to ensure safety.”

Registration for public skating programs starts Monday, October 26. Registration can be completed online at www.penticton.ca/register or by phone at 250-490-2426.

The holiday and winter skating schedules will be released later this fall. Regularly check the McLaren Arena’s webpage for updates at www.penticton.ca/mclarenarena.