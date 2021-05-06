Mischief with pellet gun

Shortly before 8:00 a.m., on May 5th, 2021, Penticton RCMP Frontline officers were dispatched to Riverside Drive and the Channel Parkway, after a report of man indiscriminately shooting a pellet gun.

A witness reported the man walking alone on the east side of the river channel. The witness, who was walking on the opposite side of the channel from the man, overheard what sounded like an air gun being discharged from his direction. Subsequently something was seen striking the water near her. A gun wasn’t seen, but the witness believed it likely was what was being discharged in her direction.

Officers converged into the area, conducting extensive patrols, including on foot. The suspect wasn’t able to be located at this time.

The suspect is described as male, Caucasian, 40-50 years of age, with “bushy” long blonde hair. He was possibly associated to a black coloured, highly glossed camper van.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.