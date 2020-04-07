New online marketplace for Downtown businesses coming Friday

People are being responsible and staying home, which is a really good thing – but, it is also impacting local businesses. To adapt, many downtown businesses are expanding online stores in order to continue meeting customers’ needs. And the Downtown Penticton Association will help customers easily find these businesses by listing them together in one convenient place: an online marketplace on the DPA website.

“We are preparing the first phase of this new online marketplace right now, going live on Friday, Apr. 10.,” said Lynn Allin, DPA executive director. “All downtown businesses and service providers with an online store or that offer sales and service over the telephone or through a virtual platform are invited to participate. The application for businesses is available online.”

Additionally, the marketplace will include food and beverage businesses that are open with modified service delivery. “We know several producers of craft beer, wine and spirits plus many restaurants are taking orders online or over the phone and have expanded their takeout and delivery options. We want to help customers find these businesses as quickly and easily as possible,” said Allin.

Once the DPA has successfully added interested downtown businesses to the online marketplace, they plan to reach out to other aligned business organizations like the Chamber and Travel Penticton to see if their members might also find value in participating.

“We keep hearing that local residents want to support local businesses. This is one simple way to pair them with our many wonderful businesses that offer exceptional products. We’re all in this together.”

To find the new online marketplace starting Friday, visit Downtown Penticton.