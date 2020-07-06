Officers investigating bear spray assault outside local pub.

On July 5th, 2020, at 2:00 a.m., front-line officers responded to two men having been assaulted with bear spray outside a local pub. The incident occurred outside the pub, located in the 60 block of Nanaimo Avenue, Penticton, BC.

Two patrons of the pub, while standing outside of the establishment, were allegedly approached by three unknown men. One of the men discharged bear spray toward both patrons. The victims stated to Police they did not know the reason for the assault, nor did they know any of the suspects.

BC Ambulance tended to both victims, with front-line officers conducting extensive patrols for the suspects. Unfortunately, none of the suspects were located at the time.