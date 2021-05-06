Online crime reporting success

Since being launched one year ago, Penticton and Summerland’s Online Crime Reporting (OCR) option has seen tremendous success.

Online reporting has accounted for 3% of the Penticton Detachment’s overall file count. In addition to the numerous crimes citizens can already report online, there’s been additional occurrences available to report. The newly added types include: Hit and runs to an unoccupied vehicle or property, general driving complaints, and lost or stolen licence plates or decals.

“We want to encourage people in our community to continue to report crimes and suspicious occurrences to the Police. Having the convenient option available for people to report crimes online is proving to be a great way to capture crimes which may have otherwise gone unreported”, say’s Cst. James Grandy.

Below is a full list of incidents people may conveniently report online:

Damage/Mischief Under $5000 to Property

Damage/Mischief Under $5000 to Vehicle

Theft of Bicycle Under $5000

Theft Under $5000

Theft Under $5000 from Vehicle

Lost Property

Hit and Run to Unoccupied Vehicle or Property (New)

Driving Complaints (New)

Lost or Stolen Licence Plates or Decals (New)

Each online report is closely reviewed, and should it require, may be followed up further by a front-line officer.

The direct link to report for Penticton: bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/penticton/report

For Summerland: bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/summerland/report