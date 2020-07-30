Passed out in stolen vehicle

On July 29th, 2020, at 3:30 p.m., front-line officers responded to a man overdosing on suspected drugs while driving his vehicle near Main Street and Duncan Avenue West, Penticton, BC.

Passerby’s reported the man was apparently passed out at the wheel of a stalled vehicle.

The man was treated by BC Ambulance, and subsequently regained consciousness.

The vehicle, driven by a 38-year-old man from Delta, BC, was found to be stolen.

He was arrested for possessing stolen property, and also for driving while prohibited and breaching release conditions not to be present in any motor vehicle.

He was later released on an Undertaking to appear in BC Provincial Court.