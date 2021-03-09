PDC Arts Council’s Arts Matter Online Events for March

The Penticton & District Community Arts Council has been hard at work updating our Arts Matter program that engages local artists who are creating online content for our community. This content is free to view or download and once a month we provide “take and make” art packs that accompany one of the events. Events are accessible on our website Saturday mornings on the event dates. www.pentictonartscouncil.com

• March 6th: A Beginner’s Guide to Making Comics with artist Lindsay Peltz (download and limited take and make supply packs)

• March 13th: The Ascending Bonito a short story by author Riley Goldstone (download and drawing contest)

• March 20th: A musical performance by horn player Sam McNally (video)

• March 27th: The Sky and the Patio a collection of short stories read by ecologist and writer Don Gayton

We would like to thank the Province of British Columbia, BC Arts Council’s Arts & Culture Resiliency Supplement, and generous donors in our community for funding this program. This support ensures artists receive payments for their work and helps to keep money in our home economy. We appreciate your support and belief in the value of arts and culture for all.

Are you an artist who would like to participate? Visit our website for more details on how to apply. To find out more about the Penticton & District Community Arts Council, to see the list of current and upcoming Arts Matter events, and how you can support arts and culture in our community, please visit our website.