Pedestrian struck while walking across Main Street.

On January 12th, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., first responders attended to the 700 block of Main Street after a man had been struck by a passing vehicle.

Witnesses reported the man had suddenly walked onto the street, possibly in an attempt to quickly cross the road. The man was struck by a passing vehicle, and subsequently suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

"Police want to remind the public to always try and use a cross-walk, and make certain cars have stopped prior to stepping into traffic," explains Cst. James Grandy. "We are actively gathering evidence and continuing to investigate this serious collision."

If you witnessed this incident, and haven’t already been spoken to by Police, you’re encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300.