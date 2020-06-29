Penticton Arts Council Delivered 360 Art Supply Care Packs

The Penticton & District Community Arts Council is excited to announce that the Art Supply Care Packs have all been delivered to the community service groups!

This project was a unique partnership between the Penticton Arts Council, Foundry Penticton, and OneSky, with support from an anonymous local business. 360 packs have now been delivered to the following: Starfish Pack, SOWINS, SOICS, Better at Home, Foundry Penticton, OneSky Child Resources, Discovery House, and Compass House. Please visit the websites of these amazing community groups to see the terrific work they do.

PDCAC administrator, Bethany Handfield, had been attending the Community Foundation Town Hall zoom meetings and heard how vulnerable members of our community were being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. She reached out to local social service providers and discovered that Foundry Penticton was also embarking on a similar project. They joined forces to bring art supply care packs to children and families, teens, and seniors. The packs were geared to the different age groups and contained everything from crayons and coloured pencils to art paper pads and googly eyes.

“We knew that some members of our community were really suffering during the pandemic from financial losses, additional childcare, and social isolation. Hopefully the care packs will brighten their days and provide some fun creative activities”, says Handfield.

The packs contain copies of the “Dream Now. Visit Later” colouring book, featuring local artists, that was a partnership between Travel Penticton and the PDCAC and features images of Okanagan landmarks. As a bonus, there were also several activity pages created by artist Em Ludington, who went to high school in Penticton and now works at Emily Carr in Vancouver.

“An important message that came from the CFSO Town Hall was the lack of access to technology that many of our community members experience. With everything being geared towards online right now, we wanted to ensure that the recipients had access to these fun resources”, said Handfield.

One of the many positive outcomes from this project is the excitement for future partnerships between the Arts Council and the supporting organizations. A true combination of spirit of #LoveLocal and #StrongerTogether!

This project was part of the PDCAC’s Art Matter Program – now Arts Matter Online! Please see the Penticton Arts Council’s website for more online activities, events, and downloads – all free for our community and created by local artists. This program is supported by the City of Penticton, the Province of British Columbia, and community donors.