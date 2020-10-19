Penticton Beer Week continues

Penticton has a vibrant and growing beer scene with seven craft breweries including some of BC’s oldest breweries and some of BC’s newest breweries.

"With seven craft breweries in Penticton, we enjoy working together to showcase our exciting and dynamic craft beer scene," says Kim Lawton who manages the collective of Penticton breweries. "Earlier this year, travel giant Lonely Planet named Penticton as Canada's Craft Beer Capital, which is incredible recognition for what we are doing together. We launched Penticton Beer Week as a way to celebrate craft beer. Despite all of the challenges this year, we decided it was important to celebrate Penticton’s craft beer scene with a Penticton Beer Week designed to work within the current pandemic situation.”

The Penticton Beer Week events and theme days include:

October 20 – Tuesday Night Trivia at Slackwater Brewing

October 21 – Penticton Beer Week, Live Virtual Event

October 22 – Work Boots, Beer and Bacon Happy Hour at Barley Mill Brew Pub

October 22 – Beach Vibes, Beers & Bites at Slackwater Brewing

October 23/24/25 – Bad Tattoo Brewing tap takeover at The Station Public House

October 23 – Bottle Release Jūra at Slackwater Brewing

October 24 – Oktoberfest at the Barking Parrot

Hoodoo Adventures will also be hosting a “Virtual Penticton Beer Run Challenge” during Penticton Beer Week.