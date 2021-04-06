Penticton campaign seeks to attract remote workers and skilled talent

Penticton’s Economic Development department has launched a new ‘Start Here Penticton’ campaign to attract remote workers, entrepreneurs and skilled talent to the community.

This initiative builds on recommendations from the business community and the COVID-19 Safe Restart Task Force to focus on resident and labour attraction as one of the efforts to support post-pandemic economic recovery.

“Remote workers are increasingly choosing to leave behind the urban grind and move to a place like Penticton, where they have easy access to green space, lakes and recreation, and a healthier work-life balance,” said Anthony Haddad, General Manager Community Services. “This migration trend is positive for our economy because remote workers arrive with great jobs and are eager to support local restaurants, shops, services and other businesses.”

Key messages throughout the campaign will promote the many advantages to living, working and investing in Penticton. This “Penticton Advantage” theme will be marketed through materials including blogs and visuals posted to StartHerePenticton.com and shared over social media. The strategy also includes targeted advertising in key markets.

At the heart of the campaign are the stories of remote workers, entrepreneurs and other professionals who have moved here. The Economic Development department will also work with the real estate community, which is typically the first point of contact for potential newcomers, to provide promotional materials for distribution.

The Economic Development department will coordinate with key stakeholders – including Visit Penticton, SOICS, Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Penticton Association and the real estate community – to identify opportunities for cross-collaboration. This will also tie into upcoming promotions for Penticton Airport, positioning YYF as the airport of choice for the South Okanagan.

Start Here Penticton was recently rebranded from Start Here Okanagan and the website brought in-house to enable easier updates. Residents, businesses and organizations are encouraged to follow @startherepenticton on social media, including the new Start Here Penticton LinkedIn page, and to share the posts with your networks.

“Penticton used to be known as a place where people came for vacation. Now we’re becoming recognized among remote workers and professionals as a ‘place to live forever,’ ” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki. “We would like to extend a warm welcome to all new residents and will continue to support our business community as we move forward toward economic recovery.”

As part of the process to attract investment, the City is also focusing on increasing housing stock to meet the needs of all income levels. A number of projects are currently in the works, including the new Mission Group rental community at 285 Westminster, the Skaha Shores development, Skaha Hills neighbourhood, The Bluffs at Skaha, The Ridge Penticton, Sendero Canyon, Riverside Penticton and Panorama View Estates plus developments by Schoenne Homes, Chase Valley Group and Brentview Developments, among others.