Penticton CMP investigating rash of bus shelter vandalism

Sometime between January 17th and 18th, ten bus shelters throughout the city were vandalised. Each of the shelters’ glass partitions were smashed.

The following locations had been targeted around the city:

Atkinson St/North Warren Ave

Government St/South Carmi

Government St/IGA

2905 South Main St

809 Main St (near library)

1147 Main St (across from detachment)

1413 Atkinson St

3502 Skaha Lake Rd (near Yorkton)

3235 Skaha Lake Rd (across from Best Western)

110 Skaha Place

RCMP are reaching out to those who frequent any of these locations, and who may have witnessed the vandalism, or may have video surveillance, to contact us.

If you witnessed incident, or have any information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.