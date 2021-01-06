Penticton Fire fighters collecting Christmas trees

Have your tree recycled while supporting a good cause at the same time with the annual Penticton Professional Fire Fighters Christmas tree pick up and chipping.

Local fire fighters will be volunteering their own time to provide the by-donation service, with proceeds going to the local Firefighters Charitable Society, Muscular Dystrophy Canada and the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

Penticton residents are encouraged to call the Penticton Fire Department at 250-490-2315 to arrange for pickup. The trees are then chipped and taken to Campbell Mountain Landfill for their composting program.

Alternatively residents can drop off their trees for chipping anytime at Fire Hall #202 at 285 Dawson Avenue in Penticton.

A donation box is located at the fire hall, or make arrangements for a donation while booking your tree pick up.

The pick up service operates from Dec. 26 to Jan 17.

The drop off service operates from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.