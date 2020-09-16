Penticton RCMP Investigators looking to identify arson suspect

On August 30th at around 8:00 a.m., the Penticton Fire Department requested RCMP assist in investigating a structure fire at a residence located at 686 Martin Street, in Penticton.

An attached garage had apparently been deliberately set on fire, destroying it, and all its contents. There were people inside the residence at the time, however no one was injured.

Surveillance footage was obtained with a suspect being captured. Investigators are hoping the public may be able to help identify the suspect.

If anyone has any information they’re encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300, and quote file 2020-14976.