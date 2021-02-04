Penticton RCMP officer injured during vehicle check

An officer with the Penticton RCMP received minor injuries after a parked vehicle with a man passed out at the wheel with a loaded shotgun attempted to flee a police check, smashing into a police vehicle and striking a member with the side of his car.

On February 1st, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., an officer with Penticton RCMP observed an older model Toyota Camry parked in the 200-block of Lower Moorpark Drive with a man passed out at the wheel. The officer recognized the vehicle as one that had fled from police one week earlier.

Multiple police attended the scene and blocked the vehicle with police cars to prevent a second get away. When officers woke the man he refused to comply with their lawful commands, started his vehicle and aggressively reversed into a police car while also striking one officer with his vehicle.

Police were able to pull the man from the vehicle and arrest him at which time they located a loaded sawed off shotgun which was directly beside the driver. Also found in the vehicle were numerous stolen out of Province licence plates.

This is another incident of the extremely dangerous actions some take to avoid capture, said Sgt Jason Bayda, spokesperson for the South Okanagan RCMP. It is far too often our officers are faced with those willing to injure police simply to get away.

The 22 year-old-man of Penticton faces potential firearms, property and assault police related charges. He was released with a court appearance of April 21, 2021.

The injured officer remains on duty.