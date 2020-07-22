Penticton RCMP Searching for Missing Amanda Lise Petersen
Press release from Penticton RCMP on July 22, 2020 at 9:22AM:
Officers are reaching out to the public to help locate missing person, Amanda Lise Petersen.
Amanda Lise Petersen is 40 years old, and described as:
- Caucasian female
- 5’5” tall
- 141 lbs
- Black hair
- Blue eyes
The RCMP are wanting to locate and confirm her well-being. If you have any information about Amanda, or where she may be, please contact the Penticton RCMP at (250) 492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.