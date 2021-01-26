Penticton Search & Rescue respond to two calls for help Saturday

Penticton SAR was first alerted and responded with air and ground rescue crews to assist EHS with a medical evacuation in the Nickel Plate lake area near Apex Ski Resort just before 3pm Saturday.

911 had received a report of a middle aged female in medical distress while she was out snowshoeing in the Nickel Plate Nordic trails. Due to the urgency of the call, Penticton responded with an air evacuation and ground teams, while local ski patrol members from the Nordic and Alpine area responded via snow machine and offered on scene care until the Air evacuation arrived at 15:50 PM .

She was airlifted to Penticton Regional airport where she was transferred to an awaiting ambulance.

"No sooner had our helicopter team landed at the airport and our rescue trucks turned back to Penticton when we received another call at 4:25pm from the Victoria Emergency Coordination Centre, advising Penticton RCMP requested assistance in locating a lost hiker in the Mahoney Lake area southwest of Okanagan Falls," said SAR Manager Randy Brown. "PENSAR called out additional resources and re-routed the Nickel plate teams to the Mahoney Lake area, where teams were sent out on local trails and located the female hiker at 6:00pm who was cold but in good health."

"Both events were quickly resolved due to good cell communications with the injured and lost parties. In the first call search managers were provided with GPS coordinates from one of the snowshoers who used his iPhone compass app which provided the exact location to rescuers. In the next event, searchers were able to have consistent contact with the lost hiker and used her cell signal able to identify her location."

Search and Rescue asks that before you venture out, be prepared. Have a trip plan, take the essentials, food, water, extra clothing, signalling device, compass, extra phone batteries and if using a phone, download outdoor guides such as TrailForks to assist you in navigating and rescue if needed.

For outdoor planning and tip info go to AdventureSmart.