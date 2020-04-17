Penticton Updates Arts Matter Online Program

The Penticton & District Community Arts Council has been hard at work updating the Arts Matter Program to support local artists who are now creating digital and online content for the community while we are physically distancing.

Arts Matter Online is now live, with free content for our community to view or download. Offerings are added every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday and include everything from colouring page downloads to Facebook Live concerts!

The Penticton Arts Council is a strong advocate for artists being paid for their time and they are continuing to support and communicate this belief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All artists who have contributed pre-approved content to the program are provided with honorariums.

Are you an artist who would like to participate?

Visit their website for more details on how to apply.

They would like to thank the Province of British Columbia and BC Arts Council’s Arts & Culture Emergency Supplement, Canada Helps and Gore Mutual’ s COVID-19 Relief Fund, and generous donors in our community for helping fund this program, ensuring artists receive payments for work, and helping to keep money in our home economy.

They appreciate your support and belief in the value of arts and culture for all.

"The PDCAC certainly did not think they would be celebrating their 60th year in the community away from everyone. Local artists have been hard at work creating online content to uplift our community while they are physically distancing at home," said Spokesperson Bethany Handfield.

"These events are all free for our community. There are also opportunities for artists creating online content. Plus it is 100 ercent Okanagan content"

The Penticton & District Community Arts Council will soon be launching further arts-based initiatives to support artists and our community during this time, such as online exhibitions, online workshops, and art supplies for those in need.

To find out more about the Penticton & District Community Arts Council, to see the list of current and upcoming Arts Matter Online events, and how you can support arts and culture in our community, please visit their website: https://pentictonartscouncil.com/