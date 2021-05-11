Picnic-ton supporting local eateries

The City’s Economic Development department launches Picnic-ton today as part of its ongoing efforts to support economic recovery. This Love Local initiative seeks to inspire citizens to order takeout from local food and drink businesses to enjoy as a picnic at local parks, where three dozen extra picnic tables have been set up.

“Here in Penticton, we’re so fortunate to have such amazing park spaces, paired with great weather. With the ongoing Provincial Health restrictions, Picnic-ton is an opportunity to get outdoors and lift the spirits, while also supporting our local businesses,” said Carly Lewis, Economic Development Manager.

As part of the program, 2,500 picnic packs are being distributed to registered businesses, which they can hand out free to customers who order takeout. These include items to use on your picnic, such as paper placemats and drink koozies, with surprises added in at random including Picnic-ton beach balls, Visit Penticton t-shirts, wine stoppers and more. While the packs will only be available while supplies last, related promotions and contests will continue throughout summer.

More than 40 businesses have registered for the program so far, each of which have been added to an interactive Picnic Map, at penticton.ca/picnic. This map also provides park information such as the number of picnic tables on site, plus other amenities including splash pads, playgrounds and washrooms.

“We encourage all picnickers to check out the interactive map to see which businesses are taking part and to scope out your perfect picnic spot,” said Lewis.

The picnic program was created following recommendations from the COVID-19 Safe Restart Task Force and with support from partners Visit Penticton, the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, and the Downtown Penticton Association. Its launch follows the return of Penticton’s responsible outdoor public consumption of alcohol program at designated zones along Okanagan Beach and in Okanagan Lake Park and Skaha Park (until Oct. 15, 2021).

Registration is free and open to all Penticton businesses that offer walk-up takeout food or drinks, including wineries and breweries. Visit penticton.ca/picnic for further details.

“Picnics are classic summer outings and great occasions to be enjoyed and remembered by family, couples and friends,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki. “Supporting our local businesses with takeout meals and enjoying those meals at a table in our beautiful parks is a win-win for everyone.”