Please Avoid Visiting Landfills

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is urging residents to use their curbside collection programs for garbage, recycling and yard waste, and to stockpile other recyclables rather than come to local landfills.

An increase in the number of people visiting the landfill is resulting in people being in close proximity to each other which does not meet the social distancing requirements mandated by federal and provincial health officials.

Everyone at the landfill is required to keep two metres (six feet) from other individuals and landfill staff.

Anyone recently returning from another country or feeling sick is required to stay home and not attend local landfills.

Residents should follow the guidance of health officials and self-isolate as directed. Visiting the landfill increases the likelihood of spreading the COVID-19 virus to others.

“We understand people are used to visiting the landfill to drop off recycling and yard waste, but these are unprecedented times,” says RDOS Chair Karla Kozakevich. “Health officials are askingpeople to not leave their homes unless necessary. Please do your part to help keep your family and our staff safe.”

Landfills are no longer accepting cash, to help prevent the spread of the virus. Only credit and debit cards will be accepted at this time.