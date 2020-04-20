Possible shots fired

On April 20th, 2020, at 2:00 a.m., Front-line officers responded to an apartment complex in the 600 block of Martin Street, in Penticton, BC. Residents reported the possible sound of a gun shot, and the rear glass door shattering.

Officers arrived and found the rear door to the apartment complex shattered. Evidence at the scene suggested the damage may have been caused by a firearm.

Police found no evidence of anyone being injured in this occurrence.

Penticton RCMP are investigating and are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300, or if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.