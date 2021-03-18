Prepare now for spring freshet before flooding occurs

Annual snowmelt has begun throughout the region. When the temperature rises above freezing and remains warm for a few days, freshet or spring melt begins. Above-average snowpacks in areas across the region can lead to above-average spring runoff in the coming weeks.

Rapidly melting snowpacks can overwhelm stream channels and cause localized flooding. Spring freshet can also destabilize soil and rocks, causing unpredictable mudslides, landslides and rockslides.

Now is the time to assess your property and buildings for potential drainage issues. Taking proactive measures before freshet begins can help prevent or minimize damage.

Emergency preparedness also includes establishing plans to ensure your family and pet’s needs are considered, before an unexpected event occurs. Pre-planning will help your family cope with the stress of dealing with an Evacuation Alert of Order.

In British Columbia, property owners are responsible for taking the necessary steps on their property to protect their home and property from flooding, while government emergency programs focus on broader flood response measures. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) will provide sand and sandbags for property owners as needed, in addition to information about sandbag placement.

Sandbag Centres

Sandbag Centres are opening throughout the Regional District to help you protect your property from localized flooding caused by freshet

Information for COVID-19 procedures can be found at each sandbag centre and on the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) website.

Report flooding or depleted sand or sandbags to the EOC: 250-490-4225

Help links