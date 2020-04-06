Princeton's mayor concerned with those not physical distancing

It's a frustrating problem for the mayor of Princeton. Recreational property owners who come to the Princeton area for a getaway, seemingly ingoring physical distancing rules set down by the Province.

"I don't want to pick on them," says Spencer Coyne. "But there's a group of them that feel that when they come to a rural commmunity they're safe. They kind of let their guard down. And they can't. We don't have the same resources they do when they're back home on the lower mainland. A small outbreak here could be equivalent to a large outbreak on the lower mainland."

Mayor Coyne says he's had reports of recreational property owners getting together in their backyards around a fire. Clearly not paying attention to physical distancing.

He says he'll be talking with the Province to see what the Town's options might be.