Prolific offender arrested sleeping in stolen vehicle

On February 22nd, 2021, a Penticton resident reported his vehicle stolen from his driveway overnight.

On February 23rd, at 11:30 a.m., an officer with Penticton’s Prolific Offender Management Team located the stolen vehicle parked on Rosetown Avenue.

Once the officer approached, he observed the driver sleeping in the driver’s seat. Another man associated to the vehicle was also located nearby.

The British Columbia Prosecution Service approved charges against 30 year old Shane Pope of Penticton.

“Police in Penticton are very familiar with the person found asleep in the vehicle," says Cst. James Grandy. "We previously arrested him in July of 2020 under similar circumstances. At that time, he was also found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle."