Public assistance wanted to locate local man

Public assistance wanted in locating missing man, Quia Birch.

The RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating, Quia Birch, 25-years, of Penticton, BC. He was last seen on March 1st, 2021, and is believed to have traveled to the Lower Mainland.

Quia Birch described as:

Caucasian male;

Height: 5 foot 11 inches (182 cm);

Weight: 175lbs (79kgs);

Hair: Short, brown hair.

Eyes: Brown;

Associated to a 2008 Dodge Dakota, grey in colour, British Columbia licence plate LY7530.

As RCMP continue to try and locate Mr. Birch, they’re asking the public to watch for him and report any sighting.

“Police, along with family and friends of Mr. Birch, are all concerned for his well-being. We don’t believe any foul play is involved, or that he’s in imminent danger. However, we’re wanting to locate and confirm his well-being,” explains Cst. James Grandy.

Penticton RCMP request anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quia Birch, to contact them at 250-492-4300, or call 911.