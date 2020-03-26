Public outdoor play and sporting equipment now closed to public

The City of Penticton has closed tennis courts, pickle ball courts, lacrosse courts, playgrounds, skate parks, sports fields, dog parks, outdoor fitness equipment facilities and basket ball courts to support requirements for social distancing.

All indoor City facilities, currently closed, will now remain closed until May 30.

“We continue to see large groups of people using these facilities, something that is in direct violation of the order to social distance from the Provincial Health Officer,” says Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki.

“Through regular contact with our partners at all levels, the City of Penticton is doing its part to ensure our facility operations support the direction and advice being given. We have reached the point where the closure of many outdoor facilities is now in the best interest of everyone.”

Residents are reminded that the order for social distancing directs citizens to remain at home as much as possible, stay 2m apart when outside the home, limit errands and appointments and do not gather in groups.

Bylaw officers will be monitoring City parks to educate citizens about the closure and the need for social distancing.