RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigating found human remains

On March 30, 2021 at 3:15 p.m., the Penticton RCMP received a report of a deceased person under the Causeway Bridge near Skaha Beach, Penticton, by a person jogging in the area.

“The Penticton RCMP is working to determine the decedents identity,” states Sgt. Scott Hanry of the Penticton RCMP.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own, parallel fact-finding investigation into the death with no further details available at this time.

Unless it is required to further the investigation, the RCMP will not be publicly identifying the individual.