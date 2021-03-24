RCMP arrest man believed responsible for series of explosions

On March 19th, 2021, following a thorough investigation by RCMP, a man believed responsible for a series of recent explosions was arrested.

“Evidence obtained during the course of this investigation resulted in the identity of a local 50-year-old man believed to be responsible,” confirms Cst. James Grandy. “He was subsequently arrested, and later released after voluntarily speaking with officers. The man confirmed he meant no harm to the community. Charges are being considered and may be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for their consideration.”

“RCMP are confident the public is not at risk, and appreciate everyone’s patience and support,” says Cst. Grandy.

If you witnessed any of these incidents, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.