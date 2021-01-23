 RCMP continuing the investigation into indecent acts near school.

On January 19th, 21st and 22nd 2021, separate incidents surrounding a male described as inappropriately dressed and appearing to be touching his genitals while in the drivers seat of his red sedan was reported to the Penticton RCMP.

One of the incidents occurred in the area of KVR Middle School and the other two occurred in the neighbourhood of Skaha Middle School.

Based on the consistent description of the vehicle provided by the witnesses, plain clothes and uniformed members of the Penticton RCMP detachment heavily patrolled the city and were able to locate the vehicle in a separate location away from the schools.

A 32 year old male was arrested and later released on strict conditions. Penticton RCMP are continuing to investigate.

"We appreciate that the witnesses took the opportunity to immediately tell their teachers" said S/Sgt Bob Vatamaniuck of the Penticton RCMP “The seamless communication between the Schools, School District and RCMP proved beneficial when information was relayed to police who were able to take decisive enforcement action.”

If you witnessed these or any other incidents involving this vehicle, or have any other information, you are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.