RCMP investigating cause of fatal motorcycle collision.

On April 4th, 2021, at 4:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Highway 97 and Prairie Valley Road, for a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Evidence at the scene suggested the operator of the motorcycle had traveled west onto Prairie Valley Road from Highway 97. Instead of following the curve of the road, drove into the opposite lane, colliding with another vehicle which had been traveling westbound.

A 64-year-old Penticton man driving the motorcycle suffered life threatening injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“No criminality is believed to have contributed to this unfortunate collision,” says Cst. James Grandy. “RCMP are working alongside the BC Coroners Service in a parallel fact-finding investigation to confirm cause of death, and if the motorcycle malfunctioned in some manner.”

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.