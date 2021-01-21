RCMP investigating indecent act near school

On January 19th, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., two students from Skaha Lake Middle School were walking home along Roblin Street. A red car pulled up over next to the pair. The youths observed the driver to be inappropriately dressed. The students continued walking, and the vehicle simply drove away.

The vehicle is described as an older model, four-door car, in poor condition, with noticeable dents and scratches. The rear passenger window was broken and had a clear plastic bag covering it.

The suspect driver was described as having dark skin, in his mid-thirties, heavy build.

“We encourage anyone who may recognize this vehicle, or witnessed this incident, to call Police,” said Cst. James Grandy. “It’s also recommended children stay alert while walking, and stay “unplugged”, leaving gadgets in pocket and backpacks.”

If you witnessed incident, or have any other information, you are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.