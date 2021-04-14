Regional Pitch-In Event

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is preparing for its inaugural volunteer Pitch-In active event April 22 to 24, 2021. The event takes place throughout the Regional District and coincides with National Volunteer Week.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of Canadians show their concern for the environment and their communities by participating in Pitch-In Canada projects. These fun community events provide opportunities to properly dispose of waste, clean-up green spaces and illegal dumpsites, and rejuvenate local neighbourhoods.

Building healthy and cohesive communities in the Okanagan-Similkameen is an essential part of the programs and services offered by the RDOS. And, it is volunteers who are playing a critical role in making this possible. “By pitching in and helping clean-up your neighbourhood, you’re making a difference in your community,” says RDOS Chair Karla Kozakevich. “But you’ll also be getting your steps in.”

The Pitch-In event plays a critical role in helping the RDOS support “healthy individuals and communities” across the region.

Join a Pitch-In event in your area. Visit the Volunteer Opportunities page to sign up.